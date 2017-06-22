Meet NFC World partners at Money20/20 Europe

NFC World partners Antelop Solutions, Dejamobile, Gemalto, NXP and Rambus will be attending the Money20/20 Europe expo in Copenhagen from June 26-28.

Here’s what you can expect to see and where you can find them during the show.

Antelop will be exhibiting at booth #A52 and will be showcasing its new white-label host card emulation SaaS Mastercard/Visa certified solution for card issuers and banks;

Dejamobile will be at booth #B51. The company will be demonstrating its white label HCE solution and will host a workshop with its partner Crédit Agricole Payment Services on June 27 to talk about the bank’s implementation of its Ma Carte HCE payment service. To attend the workshop contact Dejamobile here;

Gemalto can be found at booth #D14 where the company will be showcasing its range of solutions for ID verification, PSD2 and mobile payments. Gemalto will also unveil its new risk-based authentication solution during the show;

NXP will also be present — you can find them at booth #MC08;

Rambus won’t have a booth at the show, but the company’s CTO of payments Chakib Bouda and VP of global sales David Orme will be in attendance. You can contact the company for meetings through the Rambus showcase page.

