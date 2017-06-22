Mastercard and Western Union explore digital model for refugee camps — Mastercard — “Mastercard and Western Union examined the needs, challenges and opportunities for refugees and their host communities at two settlement camps in northwestern Kenya. The findings have led to the development of Smart Communities: Using Digital Technology to Create Sustainable Refugee Economies, a blueprint that would combine digital access to remittances, banking, education, healthcare and other basic needs.”
- East London gets local currency built on the blockchain
- Harris Poll: PayPal leads mobile payment brands, yet up-and-comers making brand equity gains
- MTN Benin and Youtap launch MoMoPay contactless payments for MTN Benin Mobile Money customers
- Meet NFC World partners at Money20/20 Europe
