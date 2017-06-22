MTN Benin and Youtap launch MoMoPay contactless payments for MTN Benin Mobile Money customers

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

MTN Benin and Youtap launch MoMoPay contactless payments for MTN Benin Mobile Money customers — Youtap — “An innovative feature of MoMoPay is the ability for users to make payments and receive small change (rendu monnaie) from merchants directly into their MTN Mobile Money accounts, solving the problem of giving small change back to customers that many merchants face today.”

