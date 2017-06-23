Danske Bank brings Apple Pay to customers in Northern Ireland

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Danske Bank brings Apple Pay to customers in Northern Ireland — Danske Bank — “Richard Caldwell, managing director of personal banking and small business at Danske Bank, reflected: ‘There has been a clear demand from customers for us to integrate Apple Pay, and I am delighted that we are now offering it. It is a great addition to our already strong online offering and will further improve customer experience.'”

Explore: Apple, Danske Bank

Learn more: , , , , ,

Territory: