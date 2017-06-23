Dankort gets lockscreen mobile payments and Touch ID support

Danish consumers using the Dankort mobile payments app on an iPhone can now make payments from their lockscreen when they shop in Dansk Supermarked Group stores and validate purchases over DKK 200 (US$30) using Touch ID. The roll out follows a pilot of the functionality that took place earlier this month.

“Now, anyone with the Dankort app or a mobile wallet from Spar Nord Bank, Sydbank, Nykredit Bank, Arbejdernes Landsbank, Lån og Spar Bank, together with any one of the 60 local banks supporting My Wallet, can utilise the new functionality,” technology provider Nets says.

Customers of more than 60 banks belonging to The Bokis Partnership became the first in Denmark to be offered the mobile service for Dankort — the country’s national debit and credit card — in March this year.