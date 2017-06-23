Punchh brings Apple Pay to restaurant loyalty program — Punchh — “Users visiting participating restaurants will soon be able to not only pay for their purchases, but earn and redeem rewards and loyalty points using Apple Wallet… Brands including Smashburger, Quiznos, and MOD Pizza will be offering Apple Pay with the Punchh integrated solution starting later this year.”
- ABN Amro pilots wearable payments with select customers
- Danske Bank brings Apple Pay to customers in Northern Ireland
- Dankort gets lockscreen mobile payments and Touch ID support
- East London gets local currency built on the blockchain