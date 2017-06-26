‘Connected finance’ app Curve hits £50m spend ahead of UK launch

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

‘Connected finance’ app Curve hits £50m spend ahead of UK launch — Curve — “London fintech startup Curve has passed 50,000 sign-ups and £50m spend in beta mode… Driven by demand and ‘exceptionally high’ satisfaction among beta users, Curve will now launch for consumers later this year.”

