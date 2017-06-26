English churches to trial contactless donations this summer ahead of wider roll out

Churchgoers in England will begin trialling contactless donations in 40 churches across the country this summer, as the Church of England announces plans to roll out contactless handheld terminals to process card payments for donations as a replacement for loose change.

“Starting this summer, around 40 churches will be equipped with handheld terminals to process card payments — up to the value of £30 (US$38) — with a view to offering the system to every diocese next year,” the Church of England says.

“The trial aims to encompass a variety of churches — urban, rural, large and small — to make sure that the needs of different parishes are considered when the scheme is offered nationally.”

“We’re aware that younger generations — and there are many people now who don’t carry cash — want to give in different ways,” national stewardship officer John Preston told the Financial Times. “Enabling them to give in a way that suits them is something we’d like to try.”