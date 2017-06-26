Starling Bank passports to Europe, first stop Ireland

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Starling Bank passports to Europe, first stop Ireland — Techcrunch — “After a staggered launch of its current account kicked off in March, the digital-only bank is announcing imminent expansion to Europe, starting with the Republic of Ireland where it has attained a so-called ‘banking passport’.”

Explore: Starling Bank

Learn more: , , ,

Territory: