Starling Bank passports to Europe, first stop Ireland — Techcrunch — “After a staggered launch of its current account kicked off in March, the digital-only bank is announcing imminent expansion to Europe, starting with the Republic of Ireland where it has attained a so-called ‘banking passport’.”
- Scotiabank adds multi-loyalty programs to mobile banking apps
- Urban Airship analysis of retailers’ mobile wallet coupons and loyalty cards reveals widespread peer-to-peer sharing
- Brewery puts NFC tags in beer coasters in San Diego pub
- Bahrain to launch national e-wallet on July 4
- Square gets green light to take on banks with ‘PIN on glass’ mobile technology