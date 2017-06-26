Square gets green light to take on banks with ‘PIN on glass’ mobile technology

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Square gets green light to take on banks with ‘PIN on glass’ mobile technology — Australian Financial Review — “Banks are set to face more competition in the lucrative mobile point of sale technology game as secret trials featuring Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s payments company Square are set to help credit card companies allow more payments through smartphone screens.”

Explore: Square, Twitter

Learn more: , , , , , , , , , , ,