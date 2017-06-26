Square gets green light to take on banks with ‘PIN on glass’ mobile technology — Australian Financial Review — “Banks are set to face more competition in the lucrative mobile point of sale technology game as secret trials featuring Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s payments company Square are set to help credit card companies allow more payments through smartphone screens.”
- Urban Airship analysis of retailers’ mobile wallet coupons and loyalty cards reveals widespread peer-to-peer sharing
- Brewery puts NFC tags in beer coasters in San Diego pub
- Bahrain to launch national e-wallet on July 4
- Square gets green light to take on banks with ‘PIN on glass’ mobile technology
- Jack Ma’s Ant Financial nearly doubles profits amid deal push