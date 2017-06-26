Scotiabank adds multi-loyalty programs to mobile banking apps

Customers of Canada’s Scotiabank can now add, access and track their loyalty cards from 18 different programs using the bank’s mobile banking and My Mobile Wallet apps, which have been integrated with “multi-loyalty program functionality” supplied by loyalty network Points.

“Scotiabank will leverage Points Loyalty Wallet APIs which offer loyalty programs, financial institutions and retailers a quick-to-market, white-labelled service that allows balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions,” Points says.

“Scotiabank users will now have the added ability of seamlessly tracking and accessing loyalty balances for 18 programs — including Scene — an industry-first for any mobile financial service provider in Canada.”