Beijing subway launches smartphone version of travel card — ECNS — “Starting Monday, subway travelers in the Chinese capital with NFC-enabled phones can leave their physical travel card at home and use their smartphone instead, Beijing Municipal Administration and Communications Card (BMAC) said… Beijing subway said the mobile pass function does not support iPhone because of Apple’s restrictions.”
- NXP, Shanghai Unicom and Roam2Free collaborate to develop secure eSIM solution
- Mastercard launches several new APIs for developers
- Apple makes NFC tag reading available for beta testing
- Sydney man has Opal card implanted into hand to make catching public transport easier
- Beijing subway launches smartphone version of travel card