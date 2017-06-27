Apple makes NFC tag reading available for beta testing

Members of the general public who sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program can now download a pre-release edition of iOS 11, the latest version of Apple’s operating system for iPhone and iPad which brings with it support for NFC tag reading.

“The Apple Beta Software Program is open to anyone with a valid Apple ID who accepts the Apple Beta Software Program Agreement during the sign-up process,” Apple says. “Install the beta software only on non-production devices that are not business critical. We strongly recommend installing on a secondary system or device, or on a secondary partition on your Mac.”

News that Apple is adding the ability for iPhones and Apple Watch devices to read NFC tags was revealed during the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference on 5 June. The new Core NFC framework is part of iOS 11, which is expected to ship in September, and will bring support for NFC tag reading to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus as well as later devices. Support for NFC tag reading on the Apple Watch is due to be included in watchOS 4.