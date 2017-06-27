NXP, Shanghai Unicom and Roam2Free collaborate to develop secure eSIM solution

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

NXP, Shanghai Unicom and Roam2Free collaborate to develop secure eSIM solution — NXP — PARTNER NEWS — “Complete solution combines mobile payment and ticketing with GSMA-compliant remote SIM activation for consumers to quickly add mobile subscriptions and cellular networks to their smartphones for better coverage and when traveling abroad”

