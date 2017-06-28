Singapore banks to allow cellphone numbers for transfers

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Singapore banks to allow cellphone numbers for transfers — Nikkei Asian Review — “Customers will be able to send money instantly by supplying recipients’ mobile numbers linked to their bank accounts… The ABS aims to expand the service to include transactions between retail customers and businesses next year.”

