Singapore banks to allow cellphone numbers for transfers — Nikkei Asian Review — “Customers will be able to send money instantly by supplying recipients’ mobile numbers linked to their bank accounts… The ABS aims to expand the service to include transactions between retail customers and businesses next year.”
- American Express goes live with Android Pay in Canada
- A biometric ring could replace your passwords, cards and keys
- Singapore banks to allow cellphone numbers for transfers
- NXP, Shanghai Unicom and Roam2Free collaborate to develop secure eSIM solution
- Mastercard launches several new APIs for developers