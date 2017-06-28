A biometric ring could replace your passwords, cards and keys

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

A biometric ring could replace your passwords, cards and keys — Engadget — “With a fingerprint sensor on the inside, it can confirm that you’re the authorized user. Then, you slide on the ring, and an onboard IR optical sensor makes sure the device is still on your finger. As long as you have not taken it off, you can authorize transactions with a tap of your hand… Token transmits the authentication signal over NFC in most situations.”

Learn more: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,