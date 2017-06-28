A biometric ring could replace your passwords, cards and keys — Engadget — “With a fingerprint sensor on the inside, it can confirm that you’re the authorized user. Then, you slide on the ring, and an onboard IR optical sensor makes sure the device is still on your finger. As long as you have not taken it off, you can authorize transactions with a tap of your hand… Token transmits the authentication signal over NFC in most situations.”
- Opal card implanted into Sydney man Meow-Meow could be deactivated by NSW authorities
- American Express goes live with Android Pay in Canada
- A biometric ring could replace your passwords, cards and keys
- Singapore banks to allow cellphone numbers for transfers
- NXP, Shanghai Unicom and Roam2Free collaborate to develop secure eSIM solution