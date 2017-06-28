Opal card implanted into Sydney man Meow-Meow could be deactivated by NSW authorities

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Opal card implanted into Sydney man Meow-Meow could be deactivated by NSW authorities — ABC News — “Transport authorities in New South Wales have threatened to deactivate an Opal card that has been implanted in a Sydney man’s hand… ‘Transport for NSW does not support the tampering or damaging of Opal Cards, which would be a breach of the terms of use,’ they said.”

Explore: Transport for NSW

Learn more: , , , , , , , ,

Territory: