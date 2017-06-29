Macau’s ATMs are using facial recognition to help follow the money — Bloomberg — “Chinese bettors withdrawing money from some ATMs in Macau need to do more than punch in their PIN code. They also have to stare into a camera for six seconds so facial-recognition software can verify their identity and help monitor transactions… China UnionPay Co’s network is the first to use the software, which will be installed in all the city’s 1,200 cash dispensers.”
- BBVA brings Alipay to Spain
- Opal card implanted into Sydney man Meow-Meow could be deactivated by NSW authorities
- American Express goes live with Android Pay in Canada
- A biometric ring could replace your passwords, cards and keys