BBVA brings Alipay to Spain — BBVA — “BBVA will integrate Alipay into the bank’s Smartpay service, which turns a cell phone into a means of payment… Stores already using the service simply need to update the Smartpay app to be able to accept payments with Alipay. BBVA is also working with the large chain stores in Spain to prepare them to accept payments with Alipay as early as possible.”
- BBVA brings Alipay to Spain
- Macau’s ATMs are using facial recognition to help follow the money
- Opal card implanted into Sydney man Meow-Meow could be deactivated by NSW authorities
- American Express goes live with Android Pay in Canada
- A biometric ring could replace your passwords, cards and keys