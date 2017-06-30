Danske Bank launches digital pocket money — Danske Bank — “In the pocket money app, children can see when their pocket money is paid into their account and how their savings develop, while parents can use Mobile Banking to transfer money and keep an eye on their children’s pocket money… The solution includes a pocket money card, which can be used in ATMs, for payment in stores or online, if the parents allow this.”
- Safaricom to upgrade M-Pesa to new platform
- Survey finds consumers view contactless shopping as both ‘cool’ and ‘creepy’
- There’s now an Apple Pay smart debit card for kids
- Danske Bank launches digital pocket money
- BBVA brings Alipay to Spain