ACCC to question Apple on Westpac chat app payments ban — Australian Financial Review — “Technology giant Apple’s controversial decision to order Westpac Banking Corporation to disable a mobile banking feature that let customers make payments in chat apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger has caught the attention of Australia’s competition watchdog, amid concerns it could be attempting to remove rivals to its own upcoming service.”
- Synthetic fingerprints make plastic particles tiny security keys
- Apple Pay purchases trigger donations to US national parks
- Qualcomm and Vivo show off under-display fingerprint tech
- GlobalPlatform simplifies management of privacy-enhanced identity documents
- ACCC to question Apple on Westpac chat app payments ban