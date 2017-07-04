Sony’s semi-smartwatch now has a smaller version and a leather strap with NFC — The Verge — “Sony is also launching a new leather strap in all three sizes — you lose the steel band’s notification functionality, but it still has NFC — and is starting to sell the steel band separately as well for people who want to mix and match… The Three Hands Square “head” and steel band will go on sale later this month, but the leather bands won’t be available until late December.”
- Tesco brings mobile and contactless rewards to millions of UK supermarket shoppers
- In China, Amazon’s ‘store of the future’ is already open
- Galeries Lafayette opens NFC digital showrooms for handbags
- Some Macau cash points deserted as face recognition technology kicks in at ATMs
- LG’s mobile chief confident of payment tool