EMVCo-specified universal QR code to be introduced in 4Q17 — Digitimes — “EMVCo is specifying a universal QR code to facilitate tokenized mobile payments, and the global standard QR code is expected to be introduced to the Taiwan market in the fourth quarter of 2017, with prevailing use to kick off by the end of 2018 at the earliest, according to Visa Taiwan country manager Macro Ma.”
- Tesco brings mobile and contactless rewards to millions of UK supermarket shoppers
- In China, Amazon’s ‘store of the future’ is already open
- Galeries Lafayette opens NFC digital showrooms for handbags
- Some Macau cash points deserted as face recognition technology kicks in at ATMs
- LG’s mobile chief confident of payment tool