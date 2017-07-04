EMVCo-specified universal QR code to be introduced in 4Q17

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

EMVCo-specified universal QR code to be introduced in 4Q17 — Digitimes — “EMVCo is specifying a universal QR code to facilitate tokenized mobile payments, and the global standard QR code is expected to be introduced to the Taiwan market in the fourth quarter of 2017, with prevailing use to kick off by the end of 2018 at the earliest, according to Visa Taiwan country manager Macro Ma.”

