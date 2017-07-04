WeChat Pay launches overseas open platform

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

WeChat Pay launches overseas open platform — Marbridge Daily — “Overseas merchants and service providers will be able to submit application materials online, receive a confirmation email, and sign a service contract online to begin using WeChat Pay. Applicants can also use the open platform to look up authorised overseas institutions and service providers that have partnered with WeChat Pay.”

Explore: Tencent

Learn more: , ,

Territory: