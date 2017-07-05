LG’s mobile chief confident of payment tool — Yonhap News — “The head of LG Electronics Inc’s mobile business said Wednesday the company plans to release its mobile payment platform LG Pay overseas in the future, expressing strong confidence over the service… LG Electronics said 38.4% of the tool’s users were in their 30s as of end June, while the number of those in their 50s and 60s was quickly increasing.”
