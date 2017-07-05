Galeries Lafayette opens NFC digital showrooms for handbags

French department store chain Galeries Lafayette has added a digital showroom for leather goods at its La Rochelle and Cannes stores, allowing shoppers to place handbags that interest them on a dedicated table where NFC tags attached to the products are used to bring up information, options and checkout details.

“Via a web interface and large screen, the customer has direct access to the Galeries Lafayette website page showing the article and chooses from among an enhanced range of various size and colour models,” technology provider Ingenico says.

Customers can then complete their purchase by logging into their Galeries Lafayette account from the screen and paying on a built-in Ingenico payment terminal. Purchases are then delivered the next day, either to the customer’s home or their local store.

“This new generation ‘web-in-store’ transaction is incorporated transparently into the Galeries Lafayette customer journey,” the company adds. “This solution enables articles to be returned and provides for automatic remote refunds of in-store transactions.

“This concept enhances the leather goods offering in regional stores and will be extended beyond this two-store experiment. Galeries Lafayette will be a leader in high-end leather goods in the regions as it is in Paris and be able to develop its sales of this type of product.”