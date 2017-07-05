Tesco brings mobile and contactless rewards to millions of UK supermarket shoppers

UK-based supermarket giant Tesco has launched a contactless version of its Clubcard reward scheme that lets customers “simply tap at the checkout to add their points”. The retailer has also updated its Tesco Clubcard app to let customers use their smartphones to access their vouchers at the point of sale “at the touch of a button”.

New customers can now also use the Tesco Clubcard app to sign up to Clubcard “straight away, while they shop in store”, Tesco says.

The retailer says it will also put in place 2,500 dedicated Clubcard Champions across the UK “to help customers with any questions they might have about the changes.”

“We’ve listened to customers and we’re delighted to have made Clubcard even simpler and easier to use, introducing a brand new contactless card, an upgraded Clubcard app and added to our list of partners too,” says Alessandra Bellini, Tesco’s chief customer officer. “Clubcard is the most rewarding loyalty scheme in the sector and we’re looking forward to seeing how customers respond to the improvements.”

Tesco also has its own mobile payment service, called PayQwiq, which uses QR codes and was rolled out to all of its stores across the UK in January this year. The move followed “positive feedback” from customers during an initial roll out to 524 stores in April 2016.