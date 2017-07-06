Alibaba challenges Google, Amazon with new Echo-like device — Bloomberg — “Importantly, the gadget — powered by the AliGenie system — may eventually simplify shopping for the Chinese e-commerce giant’s 450 million active buyers who turn to the website for everything from cherries to makeup. It will begin formal sales from August 8 only for China and won’t come with a display.”
- More than 30m journeys made using NFC mobile phones across London in the last 12 months
- Ticketmaster will soon admit you to events using audio data transmitted from your phone
- Open Banking launches account information and payment initiation API specifications
- LG Pay to be used for low-budget smartphones next year
