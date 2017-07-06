LG Pay to be used for low-budget smartphones next year

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

LG Pay to be used for low-budget smartphones next year — Korea Herald — “‘We will expand the use of LG Pay into low-budget smartphones alongside premium phones next year,’ Cho Jun-ho, president of LG’s mobile communication division said during a meeting with local bloggers on Friday… Cho said the use of LG Pay will expand into online stores and the global market, although he did not elaborate the specific date.”

Explore: LG

Learn more: , , , , ,

Territory: