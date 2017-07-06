Open Banking launches account information and payment initiation API specifications — Open Banking — “The payments initiation API will enable third parties to set up secure payments on behalf of customers and, once authorised by the customer, submit the payment for processing. The specification currently caters for the submission of a single, immediate, domestic payment from UK personal and business current accounts and is payment scheme agnostic.”
- More than 30m journeys made using NFC mobile phones across London in the last 12 months
- Ticketmaster will soon admit you to events using audio data transmitted from your phone
- LG Pay to be used for low-budget smartphones next year
- Alibaba challenges Google, Amazon with new Echo-like device