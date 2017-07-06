Ticketmaster will soon admit you to events using audio data transmitted from your phone — VentureBeat — “Ticketmaster will soon be able to admit you to live events and track your movement using nothing more than a discrete digital audio broadcast from your smartphone… The ticketing giant has teamed up with Lisnr, a data-over-audio company that uses an ultrasonic sound technology it calls ‘smart tones’ to transmit information between devices.”
- More than 30m journeys made using NFC mobile phones across London in the last 12 months
- Open Banking launches account information and payment initiation API specifications
- LG Pay to be used for low-budget smartphones next year
- Alibaba challenges Google, Amazon with new Echo-like device
