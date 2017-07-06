Ticketmaster will soon admit you to events using audio data transmitted from your phone

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Ticketmaster will soon admit you to events using audio data transmitted from your phone — VentureBeat — “Ticketmaster will soon be able to admit you to live events and track your movement using nothing more than a discrete digital audio broadcast from your smartphone… The ticketing giant has teamed up with Lisnr, a data-over-audio company that uses an ultrasonic sound technology it calls ‘smart tones’ to transmit information between devices.”

Explore: Lisnr, Ticketmaster

Learn more: , , , , , , ,

  • Brian G.

    Should we start on pool on how quickly this will be hacked?