N26 will bring Apple Pay to customers in Spain later this year — N26 — “Later this year, N26 will bring Apple Pay, which is transforming mobile payments with an easy, secure and private way to pay that’s fast and convenient, to customers in Spain. N26 is proud to bring Apple Pay to Spain. Supporting Apple Pay is another example of the innovation for which N26 is so well known.”
- Citi Pay launches in the US
- Over 20 financial institutions in the US, Europe add support for Apple Pay
- More than 30m journeys made using NFC mobile phones across London in the last 12 months
- Ticketmaster will soon admit you to events using audio data transmitted from your phone