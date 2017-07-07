Citi Pay launches in the US — Citi — “Online and in-app purchases will be enabled through Citi’s integration of Masterpass… For Android users, the digital wallet also enables Citi cardholders to make in-store purchases by tapping their Android mobile devices at any NFC-enabled point-of-sale terminal… In 2016, Citi Pay launched in Singapore, Australia and Mexico with tap and pay capabilities.”
- Commuters on the F1 Manly to Circular Quay ferry first to tap into contactless ticketing on one of Sydney’s most iconic routes
- N26 will bring Apple Pay to customers in Spain later this year
- Citi Pay launches in the US
- Over 20 financial institutions in the US, Europe add support for Apple Pay
- More than 30m journeys made using NFC mobile phones across London in the last 12 months