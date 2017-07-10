Stripe strikes global partnerships with China’s Alipay, WeChat Pay

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Stripe strikes global partnerships with China’s Alipay, WeChat Pay — Reuters — “‘If you are an internet business this unlocks a new vast customer base,’ John Collison, Stripe’s president and co-founder, said in an interview. In turn, Chinese consumers will have expanded choice as to which international online merchants they can purchase products and services from, he added.”

