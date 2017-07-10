First battery-free cellphone makes calls by harvesting ambient power

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

First battery-free cellphone makes calls by harvesting ambient power — University of Washington — “University of Washington researchers have invented a cellphone that requires no batteries — a major leap forward in moving beyond chargers, cords and dying phones. Instead, the phone harvests the few microwatts of power it requires from either ambient radio signals or light.”

