Swiss city of Zug to offer blockchain-based digital identity to residents — EconoTimes — “The city of Zug in Switzerland announced that it is the first community to offer all citizens of the city the opportunity to get a blockchain-based digital identity… With the digital ID, the residents can register their identity independently on the app and the identity is verified by the ID control of the town of Zug.”
- What’s New in Payments 2: Special report sets out the latest thinking on the future of payments — free of charge
- Swiss city of Zug to offer blockchain-based digital identity to residents
- First battery-free cellphone makes calls by harvesting ambient power
- UnionPay reports growth in QR code mobile payment volumes
- Stripe strikes global partnerships with China’s Alipay, WeChat Pay