Quantum cheques could be a forgery-free way to move money — New Scientist — “Say Alice wants to pay Bob using a quantum cheque. She would have to go to the bank, verify her identity and then the bank would issue her with two qubits taken from its central quantum computer. These qubits are inextricably linked to the remaining qubits within the bank’s central computer – a quality known as quantum entanglement. Measuring the state of any one qubit in an entangled system will reveal the state of all qubits within that system. The bank can use this entanglement to verify that its coffers were the origin of a quantum cheque.”