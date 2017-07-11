USA Technologies files for proposed public offering

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

USA Technologies files for proposed public offering — PARTNER NEWS — “USA Technologies Inc (USAT), a premier payment technology service provider of integrated cashless and mobile transactions in the self-service retail market, today filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed underwritten public offering of its common stock consisting of approximately $34.5 million of shares to be sold by USAT.”

Explore: US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), USA Technologies (USAT)

