Google gearing up to enter mobile payments In India by integrating Android Pay with UPI

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Google gearing up to enter mobile payments In India by integrating Android Pay with UPI — Inc42 — “Google is developing a separate India-focused app, which it will name differently, in integration with a bank. It is expected that Google will launch a UPI-enabled app within the next two-three months for mobile payments. If this happens, it could be a big boost to given that Android is the dominant operating system in India.”

