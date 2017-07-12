Google gearing up to enter mobile payments In India by integrating Android Pay with UPI — Inc42 — “Google is developing a separate India-focused app, which it will name differently, in integration with a bank. It is expected that Google will launch a UPI-enabled app within the next two-three months for mobile payments. If this happens, it could be a big boost to given that Android is the dominant operating system in India.”
- PayPal now available on App Store, Apple Music, iTunes and more
- Researchers fight fakes with quantum fingerprints that can be checked with a smartphone
- Viewpost survey reveals 80% of Americans support ‘futuristic’ payment technologies and currencies
- Debit cards overtake cash to become number one payment method in the UK
