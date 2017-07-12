Viewpost survey reveals 80% of Americans support ‘futuristic’ payment technologies and currencies — Viewpost — “35% see facial recognition as a key authentication technology for making payments within the next ten years, and 32% of Americans trust facial recognition for securing electronic payments. Retinal scanning and voice control — these advanced biometric methods have gained traction in consumers’ consciousness, with some 31% citing retinal scanning as a viable technology for authenticating payments and 18% seeing themselves using voice control to make payments by 2027.”
