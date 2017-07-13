Coca-Cola reveals AI-powered vending machine app

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Coca-Cola reveals AI-powered vending machine app — Venturebeat — “The app, which launches in about two weeks in places like US universities and locations around Australia and New Zealand, will allow you to order a Coca-Cola drink for yourself and a friend, then have it available on the vending machine.”

