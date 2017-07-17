MobiKwik integrated with Samsung Pay Mini — The Hindu — “The tie-up will enable one-tap payments at more than 1.4m MobiKwik-powered merchants pan-India. Alternatively, users just need to do one swipe and a click to scan and pay immediately at these merchants, improving convenience for them. MobiKwik will also be available soon on Samsung Pay,”
- P2P payment transactions to exceed $120 billion this year
- Dubai’s Nol cards can now be used for payment at 1,000 retail units
- Swatch partners with eleven Chinese banks for second-generation payments watch
- Apple unveils promotional campaign to win Chinese consumers to Apple Pay
- Samsung Pay announces partnership to allow users to pay via PayPal