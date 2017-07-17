Mastercard and Visa lose share to UnionPay in global cards market — RBR — “The continued rapid expansion of the Chinese cards market has helped UnionPay to increase its share of cards to 43% in 2016, and extend its lead over Visa and Mastercard. UnionPay has been the largest scheme globally for card numbers since 2010 and, by the end of 2016, there were more than six billion UnionPay branded cards in circulation.”
- P2P payment transactions to exceed $120 billion this year
- Dubai’s Nol cards can now be used for payment at 1,000 retail units
- Swatch partners with eleven Chinese banks for second-generation payments watch
- Apple unveils promotional campaign to win Chinese consumers to Apple Pay
- Samsung Pay announces partnership to allow users to pay via PayPal