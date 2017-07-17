Samsung Pay announces partnership to allow users to pay via PayPal — Samsung — “Access to PayPal will be available for all Samsung Pay users in the United States and will expand to other countries soon. Additionally, through Braintree, a PayPal service, merchants will be able to accept Samsung Pay as a method of payment in-app and online.”
- P2P payment transactions to exceed $120 billion this year
- Dubai’s Nol cards can now be used for payment at 1,000 retail units
- Swatch partners with eleven Chinese banks for second-generation payments watch
- Apple unveils promotional campaign to win Chinese consumers to Apple Pay
