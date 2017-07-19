Visa and PayPal extend partnership to Europe

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Visa and PayPal extend partnership to Europe — Visa — “The European partnership agreement makes it easier for financial institutions to offer their Visa account holders the ability to checkout anywhere PayPal is accepted online… It will also expand the acceptance of PayPal by European businesses that accept Visa in physical locations, providing growth opportunities for Visa, PayPal and their customers.”

