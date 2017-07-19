Mahindra Comviva expands payment options for merchants in India

PARTNER NEWS: Mahindra Comviva has enhanced its PayPlus mobile POS solution to enable Indian merchants to accept payments via Aadhaar, Bharat QR, UPI, card and mobile wallets through a single interface.

“In the Indian payments industry, merchant adoption remains a big challenge due to a plethora of apps, vendors and payment methods in the market,” the company explains. “This is where PayPlus comes in. PayPlus is a sustainable business solution that simplifies the merchant’s payments journey.”

Full details are in the press release below.

Mahindra Comviva’s payPLUS Enables Merchants with Unified Payment Acceptance platform

Push towards digitising merchant payments in India

Empowering merchants to accept multiple payments instruments – Aadhaar, Bharat QR, UPI, cards and wallets

Unified reporting and reconciliation

New Delhi, India — Mahindra Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, has enhanced its payPLUS solution to enable merchants with a unified payment acceptance platform. payPLUS now allows merchants to accept several payments instruments — Aadhaar, Bharat QR, UPI, cards and wallets through a single interface.

In the Indian payments industry, merchant adoption remains a big challenge due to a plethora of apps, vendors and payment methods in the market. A single aggregate of these functionalities is not available. Thus, banks are unable to either keep up with the changes or provide a coherent experience to their merchants. This is where payPLUS comes in. payPLUS is a sustainable business solution that simplifies the merchant’s payments journey and empowering the entire merchant ecosystem. It makes them independent and self-reliant, with its self-onboarding functionality which significantly lowers the onboarding cost and allows the merchant to start accepting payments by just downloading the app.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Nidugondi, SVP and Head, Mobile Financial Solutions, Mahindra Comviva said “Unified payment acceptance initiative completes the merchant side of payments. It provides a holistic view to analyze and manage payments data thereby simplifying the payments ecosystem. With payPLUS, Mahindra Comviva supports the Government’s vision of a digital and cashless India and is geared to extract the most out of the recent policy changes.”

To keep up with new technology and increasing customer demands for digital payments, merchants need an end to end infrastructure solution which would enable them to accept digital payments and optimize growth across channels. payPLUS on one hand provides a comprehensive platform with a single authorization mechanism and sales dashboard view to merchants. On the other hand, it enables banks with a unified merchant and transaction management portal on the back end. The single authorization mechanism allows merchants to log in with their biometric credentials eliminating the need to remember multiple user name and passwords. A single dashboard view of sales allows merchants to make quick and informed decisions. payPLUS simplifies reporting, reconciliation and user management enhancing user experience.

About Mahindra Comviva

Mahindra Comviva is the global leader of mobility solutions catering to The Business of Tomorrows. The company is a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a part of the $17.8 billion Mahindra Group. Its extensive portfolio of solutions spans digital financial services, customer value management, messaging and broadband solution and digital lifestyle services and managed VAS services. It enables service providers to enhance customer experience, rationalize costs and accelerate revenue growth. Mahindra Comviva’s solutions are deployed by over 130 mobile service providers and financial institutions in over 95 countries and enrich the lives of over two billion people to deliver a better future. In January 2016, the company acquired a controlling stake in Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), a leading provider of mobility solutions to the telecom industry in Latin America to strengthen its in-region presence. For more information, please visit www.mahindracomviva.com