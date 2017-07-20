Mastercard expands QR payments choice — Mastercard — “Beginning this month, the company will broaden its solutions to offer QR codes that can be scanned by either consumers or merchants under a common set of global specifications… The company’s consumer-presented solution will allow the merchant to scan a QR code from a smartphone and process the payment through the Mastercard network. It will leverage M/Chip technology to provide a secure way to pay based on EMV infrastructure.”
