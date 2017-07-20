Wells Fargo wants its ‘Control Tower’ to manage your digital financial life — Fortune — “Control Tower will allow Wells Fargo customers to track every place they’ve shared their payment information, whether it be via a device, mobile wallet, or online retailer… If their card expires or is re-issued, consumers can simply push the data for the new card out to retailers and mobile wallets through the Wells Fargo app.”
