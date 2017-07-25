Carrier billing for Apple services spreads to Denmark, Hong Kong, Sweden — AppleInsider — “The addition of Denmark, Hong Kong, and Sweden bring the total list of countries supporting carrier billing up to 17, across 29 mobile phone networks. The list of countries does include some major first-world nations, including France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, but the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom are notably still absent from the list, among others.”
- BBVA brings Android Pay to Spain
- Moneris study reveals 36% contactless payment increase in Canada
- JCPenney adds credit cards and loyalty rewards to Apple Pay
- Tech company workers agree to have microchips implanted in their hands
- Tap-and-go kills the cash cow