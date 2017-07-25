Federal Reserve plans to endorse a faster payment system — Reuters — “The Federal Reserve on Monday said payments and money transfers should eventually be available in real time… Officials expect to outline next steps in the weeks ahead, Fed governor Jerome Powell said.”
- BBVA brings Android Pay to Spain
- Moneris study reveals 36% contactless payment increase in Canada
- JCPenney adds credit cards and loyalty rewards to Apple Pay
- Tech company workers agree to have microchips implanted in their hands
- Tap-and-go kills the cash cow
- Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP